Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock valued at $227,061,147. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

