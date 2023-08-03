Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.23. 1,366,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.