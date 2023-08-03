Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $197,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IEFA stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

