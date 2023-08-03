TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $593-613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.74 million. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Bank of America cut their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 157,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. TTEC has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.51 million. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTEC

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.