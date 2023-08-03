United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Down 11.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 25,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 74,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $525.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.49%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

