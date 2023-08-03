Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE U traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 18,690,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,386. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $477.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

