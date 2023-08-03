USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $98.70 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,125.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00789157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00124461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92731281 USD and is up 21.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,203,564.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.