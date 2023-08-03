Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $52.17. Value Line shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,285 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $446.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

