Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 595,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

