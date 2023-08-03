Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Mechanics Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 196,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 619,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83,073 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,795. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

