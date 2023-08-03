Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Evolution Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.47. 571,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,608. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.