Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 7.9% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,720.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 142,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 976,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,865. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

