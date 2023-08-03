Verge Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $8.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,122.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00298317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00787742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00553492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00061910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00124507 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,640,894 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,640,900 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

