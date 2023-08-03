Versor Investments LP Invests $2.25 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

