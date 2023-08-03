Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $191.68. 2,765,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,888. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.59.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

