Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE V traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $238.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

