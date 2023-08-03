vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.74 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -1.19.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
