Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00010535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and $2.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.62 or 1.00059155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11258153 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,583,982.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

