Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.76), with a volume of 31884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.57. The company has a market cap of £221.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,584.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

