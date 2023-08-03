Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.76), with a volume of 31884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.72).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.