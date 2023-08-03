Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,684 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,541. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

