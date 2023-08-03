Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 10,108,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,688. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.