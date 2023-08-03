Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,784. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.74.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.