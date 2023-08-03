Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.