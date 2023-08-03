Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,295,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

