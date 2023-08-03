Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $29.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.79. 1,103,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.