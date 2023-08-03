Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 922,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,577. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

