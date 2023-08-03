Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.86. 2,533,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

