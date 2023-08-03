Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,606.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 258,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 243,121 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 253.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,704.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.