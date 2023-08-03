Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

