Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 922,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,896. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

