Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.09. The company had a trading volume of 618,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 72.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.