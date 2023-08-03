Wiser Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $83.30. 4,239,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

