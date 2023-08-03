Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.62. 1,894,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,998. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

