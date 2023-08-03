Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.52 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.09-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 282,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,822. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

