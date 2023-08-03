WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

V traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $238.02. 2,512,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

