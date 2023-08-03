WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$182.38 and last traded at C$181.82, with a volume of 57816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.34.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.80.

The company has a market cap of C$22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.5908264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

