Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Xander Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.49.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
