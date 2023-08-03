XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,895.71

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $337,895.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.58 or 1.00009052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00350412 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $360,271.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

