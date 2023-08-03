Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 504,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 260.1% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,499. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,328. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

