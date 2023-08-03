Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CB traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.63. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

