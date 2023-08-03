Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 3.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 288,511 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 1,728,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,657. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

