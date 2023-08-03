Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZD. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

