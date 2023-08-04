1,138,669 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,138,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941,000. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $494,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,086. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.