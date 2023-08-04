1,545 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 211.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,464. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

