17,966 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,410,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,315,000 after acquiring an additional 833,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 619,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,759. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

