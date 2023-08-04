188,005 Shares in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Acquired by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. SK Growth Opportunities accounts for about 2.5% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR stock remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,152. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.