2,403 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,836.5% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 416,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,821. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.