247,971 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 247,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,137,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.81. 516,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,513. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

