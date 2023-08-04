3,445 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

