3D L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 575,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

